Is GE Vernova the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?
On Jan. 16, President Donald Trump's administration, along with a bipartisan group of governors, launched an initiative targeting PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest power grid. To curb soaring residential utility prices driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, the plan, if enacted, will force tech giants to pay their own way by funding new power-generation projects through emergency auctions.The move is intended to stabilize costs for consumers but hurts independent power providers like Constellation Energy and Vistra, whose stocks fell on news of price caps. Meanwhile, power infrastructure leader GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) surged on the news, as it is well positioned to provide gas turbines and grid solutions for the buildout.GE Vernova is up 77% over the last year, but it could still be a smart investment given this recent news. Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
