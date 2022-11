Is General Electric Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a mixed year for General Electric (NYSE: GE), with disappointing healthcare and renewable energy earnings offset by robust aerospace and power performance. Still, it might surprise investors that the stock's price decline of 11.6% is an outperformance compared to the S&P 500 index's 20% decline.So does the stock have enough earnings momentum to justify buying it now? GE will likely miss the earnings expectations in its investor day presentation in March -- management has already told investors it will. The current full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance is $2.40 to $2.80, compared to guidance for $2.80 to $3.50 given in March. Moreover, the segment commentary and outlook comments provided on the third-quarter earnings presentations imply that GE will have difficulty getting near its full-year guidance. Continue reading