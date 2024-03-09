|
09.03.2024 03:29:00
Is General Electric Stock Going to $180? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
It's been a busy week for General Electric (NYSE: GE) and its investors, with management holding two separate investor day presentations. The first was for GE Venova, a business set to be spun off in early April that contains GE's power and renewable energy businesses. The second was for GE Aerospace, the commercial aerospace-focused business that will remain.Both presentations were well received, and they apparently convinced a JPMorgan analyst to upgrade the firm's price target to $180 from $166 -- an 8.4% bump -- upgrading the rating from neutral to overweight. The reason for the upgrade comes down to a combination of factors that had been lacking in the realms of management team, business model, and positioning within the cycle.I think there's reason to believe the JPMorgan assessment is correct. GE Vernova's power business is now solidly cash-flow-generative, with 81% of its backlog in services. Its electrification business has exciting growth opportunities from the electrification-of-everything trend and the need to connect renewable energy to the grid. The wind business is a recovery in progress as management continues to execute its problematic offshore wind backlog.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|21 219,00
|3,62%
