26.05.2022 14:02:00
Is General Electric Undervalued Right Now?
2022 hasn't been a vintage year so farfor industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE). The stock is down 21% year to date, and there's real pressure on its full-year earnings outlook. In addition, all four of its businesses are being hurt by rising costs and supply chain pressures. And this is all coming in a year when the company is preparing to begin its breakup plan by spinning off GE Healthcare in early 2023.So with all of this going on, is the stock worth avoiding, or is it worth buying on a dip based on valuation? Here's the lowdown. The stock's headwinds are twofold. First, there's the danger to its earnings outlook. Second, there's the risk that GE won't hit its medium-term targets, which could derail the stock in the future. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
