Is generative AI bringing back private clouds?

According to Forrester's Infrastructure Cloud Survey in 2023, 79% of about 1,300 enterprise cloud decision-makers surveyed said their organizations are implementing private clouds. Additionally, IDC forecasts that global spending on private, dedicated cloud services, including hosted private clouds, will hit $20.4 billion in 2024 and will at least double by 2027.In addition, global spending on enterprise private cloud infrastructure, including hardware, software, and support services, will be $51.8 billion in 2024 and grow to $66.4 billion in 2027, according to IDC. Of course, public cloud providers are still the 800-pound gorilla in the room. Public clouds, including the big three AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are expected to rake in $815.7 billion in 2024.