Genpact LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0MXL7 / ISIN: BMG3922B1072
20.02.2026 21:14:10
Is Genpact Stock a Buy After Nalanda Increased Its Stake by 1 Million Shares?
According to a February 18, 2026, SEC filing, Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its holding in Genpact (NYSE:G) by 1,015,556 shares. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the average share price during the filing quarter, was $43.92 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $109.55 million, a figure that reflects both the new shares acquired and changes in Genpact’s share price over the period.The fund executed a buy, increasing its position in Genpact, which is 100% of its 13F reportable assets under management.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
