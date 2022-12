Is Gilead Sciences a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top healthcare company that generates the bulk of its revenue from medicine that treats HIV. And it has an exciting new treatment in lenacapavir that, if it obtains regulatory approval, could be a game changer for HIV patients -- and lead to significant growth for Gilead.Between the stability the business offers investors, its solid dividend, and attractive growth prospects, it's little wonder why the stock has been doing so well this year, rising more than 20% thus far. But with the shares now trading around their 52-week high, is Gilead still a good buy?Lenacapavir is an HIV treatment that would require patients to receive an injection just twice a year. It's a significant change from the daily pills many HIV patients are accustomed to taking today. While an injectable treatment may be less desirable than oral medication, it could be a highly coveted option because of how infrequently patients would need to have it administered.Continue reading