Is Gilead Sciences' Dividend Safe?

Biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has a lot going its way, including the company's juicy dividend yield of 4.7%. That compares very favorably to the average S&P 500 yield of 1.4%. But there is more to a dividend company than the yield it offers. Arguably the most crucial factor for income-seeking investors to consider is the strength of a company's business.There are other things to examine, including key financial ratios such as the cash payout ratio, which tells us what portion of a company's cash flow is going to its dividends. With this backdrop in mind, let's consider whether Gilead Sciences' dividend is safe.Gilead Sciences has been highly successful in the market for COVID-19 therapies thanks to its antiviral Veklury. This medicine has been instrumental in helping the biotech's revenue and earnings stay afloat in the past couple of years. Elsewhere, Gilead Sciences remains a leader in the market for HIV therapies. These two businesses are currently the most important for Gilead Sciences.