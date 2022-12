Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Which biotech stock deserves an award as the most improved? I think Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) should be a top contender.In 2018, Gilead's shares declined by 9%. The following year, the stock eked out a 4% gain. Gilead delivered a double-digit return in 2020 with shares rising nearly 12%. Last year, the stock soared by almost 25%.And Gilead is still on a roll. The biotech stock is currently up more than 20% year to date. With a little luck, it just might surpass its lofty performance achieved in 2021. But is Gilead Sciences stock still a buy after soaring in 2022?Continue reading