18.05.2024 20:38:00
Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Stock a Buy?
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is a cell programming company that claims to have large addressable markets (for bioengineered products) in multiple industries in which it can play a key role, and that those are worth trillions of dollars in total. But the problem is it may take more than a decade for those markets to reach that kind of size. Investors could require a lot of patience.While there may be a lot of potential for the business in the long run, investors have largely been unimpressed with the stock thus far, as its shares are down more than 31% over the past 12 months. Is Ginkgo a stock worth taking a chance on right now?It's not hard to see why Ginkgo may be attracting the attention of many investors. The company has partnerships with many top businesses, and it's also using artificial intelligence (AI) as a way to further its operations. Last year, Ginkgo announced a partnership with Google (which Alphabet owns), where it said that the companies would be bringing AI to biology. Using AI to help analyze biological data has the potential to develop a more efficient and effective platform for Ginkgo's business.
08.05.24
Ausblick: Ginkgo Bioworks mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
