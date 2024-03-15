|
15.03.2024 22:07:00
Is Ginkgo Bioworks Stock a Buy?
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) has a lot going for it. It's a favorite of Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, it's a popular collaborator in the biopharma sector, and its positioning at the intersection of biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and laboratory robotics means that it's exposed to a lot of exciting and value-enhancing developments.But does that make it a buy, or just another stock getting hyped by the tech-hungry investors of the current bull market? Here's what you need to know.When biopharma businesses need to manufacture a large quantity of a biological reagent or product of some kind, they often choose to outsource it. But in order to outsource the process properly, they have to define the steps the contractors need to do to fulfill the specification. And in the context of bioengineering tasks for biomanufacturing purposes, that can be a tall order as the processes and technologies used for laboratory-scale work tend to be very different from the processes used for mass production.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ginkgo Bioworks Holdingsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Ginkgo Bioworks stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ginkgo Bioworks Holdingsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings
|1,08
|1,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.