Gitla a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5G2 / ISIN: US37637K1088
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15.05.2026 15:57:03
Is GitLab Stock a Buy After Lane Generational Initiated a Position Worth $3.95 Million?
According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Lane Generational LLC reported acquiring 182,575 shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the first quarter.The estimated value of the trade was $5.33 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $3.95 million, reflecting both the new stake and changes in the share price over the period.GitLab is a leading provider of DevOps lifecycle software. Its integrated platform streamlines software development and deployment for organizations seeking efficiency and security. The company’s single-application approach enables clients to accelerate innovation and improve visibility across the development process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Gitlab Inc Registered Shs -A-
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Gitlab A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.12.25
|Ausblick: Gitlab A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)