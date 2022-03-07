|
07.03.2022 15:14:00
Is Global-E Online Stock a Buy Now?
Cross-border e-commerce company Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) has been one of the more volatile names in the market, trading between $24 and $84 per share in the nearly one year it's been public. Since January, investors have had a particularly tough time; shares are down more than 40% in just over two months.But context is always crucial because sometimes stock prices are irrational, regardless of how the underlying company is doing. Buying broken stocks when the business itself is thriving can be a fast track to building wealth. Here is why Global-E Online could be falling and why investors should consider buying this dip.Global-E Online is a cross-border platform for e-commerce that removes the obstacles for a person in one country to shop online from a merchant in another country. Global-E takes care of language and currency differences, taxes, and shipping or returns. The company works with merchants in the U.S., Europe, and Asia and enables consumers from 200 markets worldwide to shop online. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global-E Online Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.22
|Is Global-E Online Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
06.03.22
|3 Reasons Global-E Online Can Keep Growing for the Next Few Years (MotleyFool)
|
17.02.22
|Here's Why Global-e Online Stock Is Surging Today (MotleyFool)
|
17.02.22
|Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Global-E Online gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.22
|Will Global-E Online Recover in 2022? (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.22