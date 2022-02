Is GM’s Stock Undervalued At The Current Price?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"

General Motors’ stock at the current price of $50 seems underpriced compared to Trefis’ GM’s Valuation of $69. In recently concluded FY 2021 results, the company recorded revenue of $128 billion (includes GM China), up 4% y-o-y. Meanwhile EPS was recorded at $6.70 up from $4.33 in the previous year.