Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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23.05.2026 22:16:00
Is Goldman Sachs a Better Buy After Earnings Than Wall Street Thinks?
It is shaping up to be a massive year for initial public offerings (IPO). SpaceX recently confirmed that it plans to go public next month in what is expected to be the largest IPO ever, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) serving as the lead underwriter.Over the past year, capital markets activity, which includes IPOs and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), has picked up amid strong public markets and a favorable regulatory backdrop. Goldman Sachs posted excellent first-quarter results, and the stock rose modestly after the earnings report. With that said, I think the investment bank stock could be a better buy than Wall Street thinks. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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