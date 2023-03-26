|
26.03.2023 14:00:00
Is Google Ready to Beat Microsoft in the Coming AI Wars?
For the last decade-plus, the search engine market has been a snooze. The industry has been dominated by Google -- the main subsidiary of technology giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- with a 90% market share across internet-connected devices worldwide. Given how profitable the search engine market is, this dominance has enabled Alphabet to print money year after year with remarkable consistency. Now, its largest competitor, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), wants a piece of that pie. The owner of the Windows operating system and Internet Explorer (now renamed Microsoft Edge) has made a sizable investment into OpenAI to bring the start-up's disruptive artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to its Bing search engine. This partnership has investors nervous that Google could shed users if Bing search results start becoming more helpful than Google.Can Google defend itself from this onslaught of new AI products from Microsoft and OpenAI? Let's investigate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!