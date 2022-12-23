|
23.12.2022 14:47:00
Is Google's YouTube Scoring a Touchdown With NFL Sunday Ticket?
The National Football League has found a new home for the NFL Sunday Ticket content package. After almost three decades as an exclusive offering on DirecTV, including six years of the satellite service operating under the ownership of AT&T, Sunday Ticket is going online instead.Starting from the 2023 NFL season, Sunday Ticket will be available through Google's YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels services. The Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary is paying $2.5 billion a year for a seven-year deal, according to multiple sources.This is a seismic shift in the power balance between traditional TV services and cord-cutting media streamers. At the same time, YouTube probably won't turn a profit from its premium football deal, at least not at first.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!