04.01.2023 11:25:00
Is GoPro Stock Finally Set for a Turnaround in 2023?
Very few stocks that fall 90% ever recover losses for investors. Through the effects of competition a lot of companies see their advantages erode, leading to weaker financial performance over time. This is how many investors view GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO), the active lifestyle camera company that went public around a decade ago.After a hyped-up initial public offering (IPO), the company's stock fell precipitously and is now off 95% from its highs due to a quick drop in demand for its camera products.Continue reading
