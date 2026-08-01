GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
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01.08.2026 19:08:20
Is Grail (GRAL) Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold at Under $70?
Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL), which was spun off from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in 2024, reached a record high of $116.06 on Jan. 22. But today, the cancer test developer's stock trades at just under $70. Is it a buy, sell, or hold at these levels?Image source: Getty Images.Grail's Galleri blood test aims to detect signals from dozens of cancers before any symptoms appear. That seems like a game changer for the oncology market, but its stock plunged in February after its largest NHS England trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. That trial was considered a crucial stepping stone toward an FDA approval in the U.S. -- which would clear the way for private insurance and Medicare plans to cover its tests. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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