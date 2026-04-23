Green Aktie

Green für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031

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23.04.2026 08:32:00

Is Green Thumb Stock Oversold? The Case for 100% Upside.

Marijuana stocks have continued to struggle, and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is no exception. Shares in the cannabis products manufacturer and retailer had fallen 10% year to date as of market close April 21. Many factors are to blame, most notably a further lack of progress in reforming or repealing U.S. federal restrictions on marijuana.However, analysts remain bullish on Green Thumb. The average analyst price target for the stock is $18.50 per share as I write this, more than 100% above the present price. While analysts may be bullish in general due to the prospect of marijuana law reform, a different catalyst has recently emerged that may help bridge the gap between trading price and price target.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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