Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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04.07.2026 17:00:00
Is Green Thumb Stock Oversold? The Case for 100% Upside.
Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) has only pulled back slightly in the months following last April's short-lived run-up among marijuana stocks. Yet while the shares have held fairly well, don't assume this means the stock is fairly priced at present levels.Rather, considering Green Thumb's operating performance and other fundamentals, it's arguably a stronger choice among investors bullish on eventual regulatory clarity regarding U.S. federal law and the commercial sale of cannabis products.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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