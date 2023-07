Is GSK Stock Worth Buying Right Now?

GSK (NYSE: GSK), a global healthcare company, initiated the separation of its consumer healthcare business, Haleon, last year, as part of its ambitious restructuring plan that CEO Emma Walmsley initiated in 2017. Walmsley's vision was to improve profitability, align dividends with cash flow, foster innovation through the use of cutting-edge tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning, and transform the company's culture.Before Walmsley took charge, GSK faced challenges such as the patent expiry of its blockbuster respiratory drug Advair, the lack of a strong oncology portfolio, and a fairly thin clinical pipeline outside of respiratory medicines. Under her leadership, GSK has become a dominant player in infectious diseases, an entrenched market leader in respiratory diseases, and a promising contender in hematology/oncology, thanks to cost-effective strategic acquisitions like Sierra Oncology and Tesaro. Is GSK stock worth buying now that this reorganization is nearly complete? Let's take a closer look at the company's strengths and weaknesses to find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel