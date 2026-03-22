HeartFlow Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

HeartFlow Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41F4V / ISIN: US42238D1072

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22.03.2026 16:49:57

Is HeartFlow Stock a Buy After Capricorn Investment Group Bought 1.7 Million Shares?

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Capricorn Investment Group LLC reported a new position in HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL).The fund purchased 1,661,601 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025, with the estimated transaction value totaling $48.18 million based on the quarter’s average price. At quarter end, the stake’s value also stood at $48.18 million, reflecting the aggregate impact of buying activity and market pricing.The new HeartFlow position accounts for 5.83% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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