Is Hershey Going to Melt After Rising 34% in a Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been an awful start to the year in the markets; in fact, 2022 is among the worst on record so far, with growth stocks struggling especially hard. Investors are scared, and in many cases fleeing to safety in defensive companies. With the NASDAQ and S&P 500 down double-digits since January, chocolatier The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has been up 14% and an impressive 34% over the past twelve months.But investors should try to skate to where the puck will be, not where it's already been. Here's why investors should consider looking elsewhere for their next investment.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading