|
29.04.2023 16:04:00
Is High-Yield Devon Energy Stock a Buy?
Dividend investors are always on the lookout for a stock with a juicy dividend yield. The problem is that a high yield alone isn't a good enough reason to justify an investment in a company. In fact, a high yield can be a warning that a dividend isn't sustainable. When it comes to Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and its lofty 9.2% yield, investors looking to produce a consistent income stream from their portfolios need to tread with caution.Devon Energy is a well-respected oil and gas producer with sizable operations in the continental United States. It is not a poorly run business, and nothing in this article is meant to suggest that it is a bad company. And yet, the stock's yield is huge compared to other investment options in the energy sector. For example, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) sport yields of just 3% and 3.5%, respectively. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.23
|Is High-Yield Devon Energy Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
24.04.23
|This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy (Benzinga)
|
23.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Devon Energy legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Devon Energy Is Looking to Tap Into New Sources to Power Its Future (MotleyFool)
|
17.04.23
|Devon Energy Unusual Options Activity For April 17 (Benzinga)
|
14.04.23
|Better Buy: Devon Energy vs. Chevron (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Devon Energy Corp.
|47,62
|0,55%