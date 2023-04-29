29.04.2023 16:04:00

Is High-Yield Devon Energy Stock a Buy?

Dividend investors are always on the lookout for a stock with a juicy dividend yield. The problem is that a high yield alone isn't a good enough reason to justify an investment in a company. In fact, a high yield can be a warning that a dividend isn't sustainable. When it comes to Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and its lofty 9.2% yield, investors looking to produce a consistent income stream from their portfolios need to tread with caution.Devon Energy is a well-respected oil and gas producer with sizable operations in the continental United States. It is not a poorly run business, and nothing in this article is meant to suggest that it is a bad company. And yet, the stock's yield is huge compared to other investment options in the energy sector. For example, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) sport yields of just 3% and 3.5%, respectively. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

