30.03.2024 10:30:00
Is High-Yield Enbridge the Best Energy Stock for You?
If you are a dividend investor, then Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) 7.6% dividend yield will probably be very attractive to you. So, too, will be the 29-year streak of annual dividend increases that back that yield. But before you buy this midstream giant, you need to have a better understanding of the actual business. It isn't as clean an energy play as you might want it to be, which might attract some investors while repelling others.From a big-picture perspective, Enbridge is what you call a midstream company. The upstream is filled with oil and natural gas producers. The downstream is where refiners and chemical companies live. The midstream basically connects the two, helping to move oil and natural gas, and the products into which they get turned, around the world. The infrastructure that is used to do that includes pipelines, storage, and transportation assets, among other things.
