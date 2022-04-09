|
09.04.2022 14:00:00
Is Home Depot Silently Killing Your Portfolio?
Investors have been thrilled with Home Depot's (NYSE: HD) stock performance over five, 10, and 20-plus years. However, the largest home improvement retailer has been weighing down portfolios in 2022, with the stock down 25%. Here are two reasons Home Depot is dragging your portfolio down.While the pandemic slowed many stocks, Home Depot was not one of them. The company produced revenue of $132.1 billion in its fiscal year 2020, ending on Jan. 31, 2021. Comparatively, it did $151.2 billion in revenue in its fiscal year 2021, or roughly 14% growth.The company didn't offer specific guidance for 2022 outside of chief financial officer Richard McPhail saying, "Sales growth will be slightly positive in fiscal 2022." While the pandemic certainly contributed to Home Depot's higher sales growth, that fiscal 2022 outlook is well below the company's 10-year compound annual growth rate of about 8%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
