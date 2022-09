Is Home Depot Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sales at Home Depot (NYSE: HD) boomed at the pandemic's onset. That trend is reversing, and investors are questioning if now is a good time to buy Home Depot stock. In this video, I will answer that question using my six-step framework. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 31. The video was published on Sept. 1, 2022. Continue reading