|
18.05.2024 16:15:00
Is Home Depot Stock on Track to Double Your Money in the Next 10 Years?
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has made for a fine investment in the past. Its shares produced a 462% total return in the last 10 years, effectively turning a $10,000 investment into more than $56,000 during that time. That's a superb gain.But can this top-retail stock double your money over the next 10 years? Continue reading to see if this roughly 7% annualized gain, which would be a marked slowdown from the past, is in the realm of possibilities.It's been a difficult time for Home Depot in the past couple of years. Ever since inflation started rearing its ugly head in dramatic fashion in late 2021, coupled with the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking policy that started in early 2022, the company has experienced pressured demand from consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Home Depot-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Home Depot von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Am Mittag Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)