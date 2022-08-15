|
15.08.2022 16:37:00
Is Hypergrowth Stock Dutch Bros the Next Starbucks?
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have a lot in common -- both started in the Pacific Northwest and Starbucks has spread across the world, while Dutch Bros, which started 21 years later, is beginning to spread across the United States. Both serve up coffees, lattes, and a growing array of cold beverages.There are some key differences as well -- Dutch Bros locations are primarily drive-thrus, whereas Starbucks has embraced becoming the '"third place" outside of home and the office where customers can come to drink coffee, work, and socialize.Furthermore, it seems unlikely that we will see a drink with a name like the OG Gummybear or the Vampire Slayer on Starbucks' menu anytime soon. If Dutch Bros can continue to grow along the same path that Starbucks has, it would be a great investment for Dutch Bros shareholders as Starbucks has climbed to a $100 billion market cap while growing to nearly 35,000 locations worldwide.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
