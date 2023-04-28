28.04.2023 12:44:00

Is IBM a Good AI Stock to Buy Right Now?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged in recent months as a key contributor to a company's success. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called AI "the next major wave of computing."Among the organizations developing AI technology is International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), which possesses a long history in the field, stretching back to the 1950s. It made headlines in 1997 when its AI efforts, personified in the Deep Blue computer, beat the reigning chess champion, becoming the first computer in history to do so. IBM followed this up in 2011 with its Watson computer, which defeated some of the best players of the game show Jeopardy!.This brings us to today's IBM. It's important for investors to understand how AI contributes to IBM's success given AI's significance to the tech industry. Here's a look into the company's use of AI to help you evaluate if Big Blue makes a good long-term investment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 368,00 2,96% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen