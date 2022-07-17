|
17.07.2022 12:38:00
Is InMode a Good Stock to Buy Now?
In 2021, it seemed as if medical technology stocks could do no wrong. Shares of cosmetic sculpting device manufacturer InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) more than doubled as enthusiasm for all things new and medically related reached a fever pitch. Shares of InMode have tanked 72% since they hit an all-time high last November. High inflation, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession are putting markets under enormous pressure, and it looks as if this stock has been taken down a few pegs too far.InMode markets minimally invasive cosmetic sculpting devices that employ a proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technology. Cosmetic skin treatment providers the world over are beating a path to InMode's doors, and this may be a larger market than most investors realize. Continue reading
