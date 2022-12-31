|
Is InMode a Smart Stock to Buy in 2023?
Whether you have personal experience with cosmetic surgery or not, this corner of the economy is probably larger than you imagine. Grandview Research recently valued the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market at over $63 billion in 2021 -- and it's growing fast. This figure is expected to grow by 9.6% annually through 2030.Roughly two-fifths of all cosmetic procedures performed in 2021 were invasive in nature, but most of the growth we're seeing is from noninvasive procedures. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is a medical-device maker leading the transition toward minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Here are five reasons it's one of the best stocks you can buy in 2023.InMode develops, manufactures, and markets a plethora of minimally invasive tools used to sculpt and contour skin. Many of its tools employ proprietary directional radiofrequency (RF) technology.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
