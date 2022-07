Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bad year just got even worse for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP). As of the market close on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the stock had fallen 58% year to date.On Friday, IIP revealed that one of its tenants, Kings Garden, defaulted on its rent and property management fees for July. IIP's shares closed nearly 14% lower on the news. The downward momentum continued this week, with the stock slipping around 4% on Monday. Some investors are undoubtedly tempted to throw in the towel. But is Innovative Industrial Properties a screaming buy after its big sell-off?