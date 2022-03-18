Is Innovative Industrial Properties Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that plays an important role in the cannabis industry's growth. Its properties provide producers with valuable growing space and, through leases, can help them avoid needing a large cash infusion to set up their operations.The REIT is also a relatively safe way for investors to gain exposure to the cannabis industry without directly having to buy shares of cannabis producers, which can sometimes be risky given their lack of profitability. Innovative Industrial itself is profitable, and it's coming off another strong year in 2021. With its shares down 28% this year (which is worse than the S&P 500's losses of 9%), is it too attractive an investment to pass up right now?