WKN: A0D90W / ISIN: US45773H1023

23.02.2026 12:34:00

Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Going to $0?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) isn't a particularly well-known or prominent name in the biotech industry, but some may remember it as one of those smaller companies that sought to develop and market a coronavirus vaccine in the early years of the pandemic. Inovio's efforts were unsuccessful, and since then, the stock has lost significant market value. Will it continue moving in the wrong direction? Or is there a rebound in the cards?Image source: Getty Images.First, for the good news. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a fairly innovative company that develops DNA medicine, a type of therapy that gives patients' bodies the blueprint to produce specific immune responses to fight diseases. One of Inovio's most advanced candidates is INO-3107, a potential medicine against recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare disease caused by certain strains of the HPV virus that leads to the growth of non-cancerous tumors in the respiratory tract, potentially causing severe difficulty breathing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
