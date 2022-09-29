|
29.09.2022 16:00:00
Is Intel About to Do the Unthinkable?
In this video, I will be talking about the recent announcement that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has made about its new CPU and GPU processors and sharing my thoughts on whether this is the crucial tipping point we were all waiting for. For years the company has been lagging behind AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), but is this about to change?For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!