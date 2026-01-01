The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
01.01.2026 09:33:00
Is Intel Keeping a (Wonderful) Secret From the Market Regarding Its 18A Node?
There's a conventional wisdom among investors that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is significantly behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and that it will take years for the company to catch up to TSMC's technological lead -- if it ever happens at all.Last week, sell-side analyst Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein said that since it took a decade to "break" Intel, investors shouldn't expect it to take less than 10 years to fix. Notwithstanding Intel's heavy lift turnaround really began in 2021 with the appointment of former CEO Pat Gelsinger, the turnaround may actually be closer than Rasgon expects. One key element for Intel being able to leapfrog TSMC would be the earlier implementation of high-NA EUV lithography technology. While Intel has publicly stated that it won't introduce high-NA until its 14A node in 2028, there were numerous indications over the past year that Intel may in fact accelerate HNA into its current 18A manufacturing process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
