19.10.2022 16:00:00
Is Intel Making a Mistake?
In this video, I will talk about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) plan to take Mobileye public at a $20 billion valuation. This is much less than the initial $50 billion one it got in April, but there might be no other choice. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
