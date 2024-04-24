|
Is Intel Stock a Buy?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) business has been in decline in recent years. The company was a king in the chip market, dominating central processing units (CPUs) alongside a lucrative partnership with Apple. However, an onslaught of new competition and the end of its relationship with Apple forced the company to rethink its business model.Intel's shares are down about 28% in the last two years as the market noted Intel's headwinds. In response these challenges, Intel has launched a massive transformation that could make it an excellent long-term investment.The tech giant is shifting its business to prioritize a digital foundry model, which will likely see it become the biggest semiconductor company in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, Intel is investing heavily in the budding artificial intelligence (AI) industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
