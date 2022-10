Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been a terrible year for semiconductor stocks, as the 41% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index tells us. That isn't surprising, as weakening demand, surging inflation, and a hawkish Federal Reserve have combined to send shares of once high-flying stocks into the abyss.Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has borne the brunt of the sell-off, losing half of its value in 2022. That's not surprising given the multiple headwinds that the chipmaker is facing, which have delivered its top and bottom lines a crushing blow. From economic headwinds to market share losses to execution issues, Intel is struggling on multiple fronts.Chipzilla, as Intel is often called, is trying hard to regain its mojo with aggressive moves on the product development front. But will those moves be enough to inject some life into the company? Let's find out.