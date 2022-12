Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have gained some momentum since hitting a 52-week low on Oct. 13, which seems a tad surprising when you consider that the chipmaker posted woeful results at the end of October revealing a huge drop in the company's revenue and earnings. It seems investors remain optimistic that Chipzilla's fortunes could turn around sooner than later.Let's look at the possible reasons investors may be optimistic about Intel.It is no secret that Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been clawing away at Intel's dominance in the x86 processor market, but Chipzilla turned the tables to some extent last quarter. Mercury Research estimates that Intel's share of the desktop and notebook processor markets increased in the third quarter of 2022.Continue reading