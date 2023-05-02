|
02.05.2023 11:25:00
Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) posted its first-quarter report on April 27. The chipmaker's revenue dropped 36% year over year to $11.7 billion but still beat analysts' estimates by $570 million. Its adjusted net loss of $169 million was down sharply from its net profit of $3.6 billion a year earlier, but its adjusted loss of $0.04 per share still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.10.Intel's stock popped 4% after the company exceeded those low expectations, but it remains more than 50% below its all-time high from just over two years ago. Does that post-earnings pop suggest that it's finally safe to buy shares of the chipmaker?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
