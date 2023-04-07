|
07.04.2023 23:00:00
Is Intel Stock a Screaming Buy Following Terrific Gains Last Month?
The rally in technology stocks and upbeat analyst commentary has rubbed off positively on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) of late -- sending shares of the chip giant up 25% in the past month after a terrible start to the year. The market seems to be buying into a potential turnaround at the company.Intel was the subject of a "reluctant" upgrade by Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, who now has a "hold" rating on the stock. Rasgon upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating, citing that there could be a limited downside in the stock as the company seems capable of achieving Wall Street's reduced earnings forecast. The Bernstein analyst believes that Intel's fundamentals may have already bottomed, and that the company could benefit from the arrival of its new chips that were delayed earlier.Rasgon now has a $30 price target on Intel stock, up significantly from the prior target of $20. Of course, Intel is now trading beyond that price target at around $33 a share, indicating that the stock may have gotten ahead of itself. But with Intel trading at just 17 times trailing earnings and expected to deliver a major turnaround in 2024, will this semiconductor giant be able to sustain its hot stock market run?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|03.04.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.03.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.03.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.22
|Intel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.01.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.03.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|30,09
|-0,12%