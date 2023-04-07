Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.04.2023 23:00:00

Is Intel Stock a Screaming Buy Following Terrific Gains Last Month?

The rally in technology stocks and upbeat analyst commentary has rubbed off positively on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) of late -- sending shares of the chip giant up 25% in the past month after a terrible start to the year. The market seems to be buying into a potential turnaround at the company.Intel was the subject of a "reluctant" upgrade by Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, who now has a "hold" rating on the stock. Rasgon upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating, citing that there could be a limited downside in the stock as the company seems capable of achieving Wall Street's reduced earnings forecast. The Bernstein analyst believes that Intel's fundamentals may have already bottomed, and that the company could benefit from the arrival of its new chips that were delayed earlier.Rasgon now has a $30 price target on Intel stock, up significantly from the prior target of $20. Of course, Intel is now trading beyond that price target at around $33 a share, indicating that the stock may have gotten ahead of itself. But with Intel trading at just 17 times trailing earnings and expected to deliver a major turnaround in 2024, will this semiconductor giant be able to sustain its hot stock market run?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen

03.04.23 Intel Market-Perform Bernstein Research
30.03.23 Intel Neutral Credit Suisse Group
30.03.23 Intel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.23 Intel Neutral Credit Suisse Group
22.02.23 Intel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intel Corp. 30,09 -0,12% Intel Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen