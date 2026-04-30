Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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30.04.2026 21:49:00
Is Intel Stock Heading to $150 in 2026?
In just four months this year, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have shot up by a remarkable 129% as of this writing. A huge chunk of those gains arrived in April.Specifically, Intel stock has jumped 76% this month. The company's first-quarter 2026 results are the latest catalyst behind its red-hot rally, with the stock rising nearly 24% in a single session after its quarterly report on April 23. Intel's terrific rally has brought its stock price to almost $85, as of this writing.But can the chipmaker sustain its momentum and jump to $150 by the end of the year? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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