Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.04.2026 21:49:00

Is Intel Stock Heading to $150 in 2026?

In just four months this year, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have shot up by a remarkable 129% as of this writing. A huge chunk of those gains arrived in April.Specifically, Intel stock has jumped 76% this month. The company's first-quarter 2026 results are the latest catalyst behind its red-hot rally, with the stock rising nearly 24% in a single session after its quarterly report on April 23. Intel's terrific rally has brought its stock price to almost $85, as of this writing.But can the chipmaker sustain its momentum and jump to $150 by the end of the year? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten