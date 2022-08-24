|
24.08.2022 16:00:00
Is Intel Stock in Way Over Its Head With This Investment?
Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its recent partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) to jointly invest up to $30 billion in chip manufacturing factories in Arizona. In early August, Intel also built up some debt in the form of senior notes. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-closing prices of Aug. 23, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!