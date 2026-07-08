Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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08.07.2026 18:45:00
Is Intuit a Buy After Losing More Than 50% Year to Date?
It hasn't been a good year for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU). The stock is down by more than 50% year to date as investors worry that artificial intelligence could weaken demand for many of the company's core products, including TurboTax.However, a stock can only fall by so much before it's considered undervalued, especially given that Intuit is still gaining market share in key industries.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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