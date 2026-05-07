Intuitive Machine a Aktie

Intuitive Machine a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007

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07.05.2026 15:39:01

Is Intuitive Machines Stock a Buy After Once Capital Initiated a New Position?

According to a SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Once Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), acquiring 240,000 shares in the first quarter.The estimated transaction value was $4.42 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake was $4.45 million, which includes any price change during the period.Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company that manufactures and supplies space products and services, supporting sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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