Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
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07.05.2026 15:39:01
Is Intuitive Machines Stock a Buy After Once Capital Initiated a New Position?
According to a SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Once Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), acquiring 240,000 shares in the first quarter.The estimated transaction value was $4.42 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake was $4.45 million, which includes any price change during the period.Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company that manufactures and supplies space products and services, supporting sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)