Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

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21.07.2026 21:51:00

Is Intuitive Surgical a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) delivered its second-quarter earnings report last week. It crushed the average analyst bottom-line estimate for profitability and edged past the consensus for revenue. Why, then, was the stock punished by a concentrated investor sell-off that it hasn't yet recovered from? Here's a look at the quarter and -- more importantly -- whether the company's weakened share price makes it an irresistible bargain.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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