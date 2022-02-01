|
01.02.2022 13:15:00
Is Intuitive Surgical Stock a Buy Now?
The stock market, particularly in the technology sector, has seen a widespread sell-off thus far in 2022. Investors have a case of jitters due to several macroeconomic factors like inflation, interest rate hikes, and international tensions. A general sell-off typically causes many high-quality stocks to become undervalued, offering savvy investors an opportunity to accumulate undervalued shares.Robotic-assisted surgery is not science fiction; it is happening now in hospitals all across the world. This type of surgery is less invasive, and therefore recovery times are quicker, hospital stays are shorter, and there are fewer complications. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is the dominant player in the space, with an 80% market share. Intuitive's platform, the da Vinci Surgical System, is installed in 6,730 locations globally.Image Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!